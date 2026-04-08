Joint Statement On The U.S.-North Macedonia Strategic Dialogue

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is the text of a joint statement by the United States of America and the Republic of North Macedonia on the occasion of the second U.S.-North Macedonia Strategic Dialogue.

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Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski led the second U.S.-North Macedonia Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C. on April 7. The Strategic Dialogue deepened the partnership between the United States and North Macedonia and advanced our shared goals of promoting peace, security, and prosperity.

Energy and Economic Cooperation

The United States welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Enhancing Security of Natural Gas Supply to North Macedonia, a bilateral arrangement to enhance the resiliency of the natural gas market through the purchase of U.S. liquified natural gas and strengthen energy security. North Macedonia's decision to develop a One-Stop Shop system for U.S. exports and investment can deepen bilateral commercial ties, and its pursuit of investment screening legislation may also improve the business climate for U.S. investment.

The two countries welcomed the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation's decision to award $5 million in assistance to restart antimony mining in North Macedonia. The agreement demonstrates joint commitment to develop alternative supplies of the critical minerals essential to maintaining competitive advantage in the global economy. They also recognized the importance of open and transparent investment climates and policies, with strong legal frameworks, investment facilitation, and fair procedures to resolve disputes. They recognized that such policies promote lasting economic development and growth, job creation, increased productivity, technological innovation, and competitiveness. The United States welcomed the interest of North Macedonia to join the Three Seas Initiative, acknowledging its unique strategic position.

Security and Defense Cooperation

The United States and North Macedonia reaffirmed their enduring alliance and shared commitment to NATO's collective security, recognizing that all Allies must increase defense spending, improve interoperability, and meet NATO capability targets. The United States acknowledged North Macedonia's roadmap to meet its NATO commitment of spending 5 percent of GDP on defense by 2035. North Macedonia highlighted its donation to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) as well as pursuit of Foreign Military Sales in line with North Macedonia modernization goals and NATO requirements.

Cyber and Digital Cooperation

The United States announced its intention to provide technical assistance to strengthen digital infrastructure across North Macedonia's government ministries through the Department of State's Foreign Assistance Leveraged for Cybersecurity Operational Needs (FALCON) program. FALCON will conduct comprehensive cyber security assessments of critical infrastructure and other important networks to identify vulnerabilities, recommend remediation measures, and inform the Government of North Macedonia's procurement decisions, including the purchase of cybersecurity products and services from the U.S. and other trusted vendors. The United States also announced the placement of embedded cybersecurity advisors to support both North Macedonia's Ministry of Defense as well as the Ministry of Digital Transformation in bolstering the country's cybersecurity capabilities, defense, and resilience. The United States additionally intends to deliver $5 million in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) initiatives to provide a deployable cyber capability for expeditionary forces and enhance the protection of national defense infrastructure through equipment and training.

Border Security and Countering Transnational Threats

The United States and North Macedonia share a strong interest in stemming the flow of illegal migration and countering transnational crime and narcotics trafficking. The United States welcomes the efforts of North Macedonia, a transit country in the heart of the Balkans, to combat these destabilizing activities. To deepen our cooperation, the United States intends to provide $3,523,000 in security assistance to enhance North Macedonia's law enforcement and border management capabilities, making both of our countries safer, more secure, and more prosperous. The United States will launch an initiative to strengthen intelligence-led border enforcement against transnational criminal organizations, illicit drug trafficking, and irregular migration threats.

Other Initiatives

The United States and North Macedonia also signed a bilateral Cultural Property Agreement to prevent the illicit trafficking of archeological and ethnological artifacts of North Macedonia. This agreement is designed to help disrupt illegal trafficking networks, protect American collectors and museums, and cut off financial flows to terrorists and transnational criminals. The United States also welcomed North Macedonia's signing of a Letter of Intent to pursue the Trusted Traveler Program. Global Entry would allow expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers from North Macedonia upon arrival in the United States.

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