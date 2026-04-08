Kabul, Islamabad Agree To Seek Solution To Tensions In China Talks
Both countries agreed at the meetings not to take actions that would escalate or complicate the situation, Reuters reported, quoting Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.
She added that Beijing would continue to communicate with both countries and provide a platform for dialogue.
China emphasised that it was playing a facilitating role in the process and was seeking to help reduce tensions between Kabul and Islamabad through dialogue.
Talks between Afghan and Pakistani delegations began last week in Urumqi, China.
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