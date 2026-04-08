CES Corporation Appoints IFX Global As Authorized Distributor For Intelliflex Octopod AI Infrastructure Across The GCC

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CES Corporation, a global provider of industrial and digital infrastructure solutions, today announced the appointment of IFX Global as its authorized distributor for the Intelliflex OctopodTM AI factory and modular data center platform across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The GCC includes Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman, representing one of the world's fastest growing markets for AI compute, neocloud platforms, sovereign digital infrastructure, and high performance data centers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, IFX Global will lead sales coverage across the GCC and the broader Middle East region, promoting the deployment of Intelliflex Octopod equipment to hyperscalers, neocloud operators, enterprises, and institutional investors seeking high density, liquid cooled, AI ready infrastructure capable of scaling rapidly with demand.

In addition to equipment sales, IFX Global intends to pursue joint venture opportunities with local and regional investment partners to own and operate AI factories, leveraging the Intelliflex Octopod platform as a standardized and scalable foundation for next generation AI infrastructure developments across the region.

Developed by CES Corporation, Intelliflex delivers a manufacturing led modular infrastructure model encompassing product specific engineering, fabrication, assembly, commissioning, and lifecycle support.

The Intelliflex Octopod platform is purpose built AI factory solution engineered for high density GPU compute environments, direct to liquid cooling (DLC) architectures, NVIDIA aligned accelerated computing workloads, and rapid time to power and time to compute.

Designed to support today's most demanding AI workloads and tomorrow's next generation GPUs, Octopod enables operators and investors to deploy scalable AI capacity faster, more efficiently, and with reduced infrastructure friction, even in high ambient operating environments common across the GCC.

“The GCC has always been a market we are deeply passionate about, and one where we see strong long term alignment with our vision for advanced digital infrastructure,” said Charles L'Ecuyer, Founder and CEO of CES Corporation.“We couldn't be more excited to establish a true boots on the ground presence through IFX Global. Their decades of real world experience operating across the region, combined with Intelliflex's proven AI factory platform, position us exceptionally well to support the next wave of high density, liquid cooled AI deployments in the GCC.”

IFX Global's leadership team brings decades of experience across energy, infrastructure, and large scale project delivery throughout the Middle East and internationally, positioning the firm as a trusted regional partner for complex, capital intensive AI and data center developments, including owner operator and joint venture backed infrastructure models.

“We conducted a thorough review of available solutions in the marketplace, and Intelliflex was an easy standout,” said Ali Algebori, Partner at IFX Global.“Its comprehensive, engineering driven design optimized for high ambient environments, combined with a true turnkey, start to finish approach to project execution, clearly differentiated the platform. The timing is right to bring a class leading AI factory solution like Octopod to this fast moving and highly ambitious market.”

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About CES Corporation

Founded in 2011, CES Corporation is a North American infrastructure solutions provider focused on the design, manufacturing, assembly, and commissioning of advanced modular infrastructure systems. Through its Intelliflex product line, CES engineers and builds modular, high density, liquid ready AI factories and data center platforms at its manufacturing facilities, delivering fully integrated solutions optimized for AI, HPC, cloud, and accelerated computing workloads.

About IFX Global

IFX Global is an Abu Dhabi based international distribution and advisory firm serving the Middle East region, specializing in advanced infrastructure, energy systems, and next generation digital platforms. In addition to equipment distribution, IFX Global actively evaluates joint venture and owner operator opportunities to develop and operate AI focused digital infrastructure alongside local and regional investment partners.