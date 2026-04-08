VF Developments Completes Renovations On Historic Santa Ana Spanish Villa Apartments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Eight-unit multifamily property reintroduced to Downtown Santa Ana market with upgraded interiors and amenities









The newly renovated Spanish Villa at 1524-1530 North Sycamore Street, featuring restored 1920s architecture and new landscaping.

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VF Developments, LLC, a minority and female owned real estate firm, announced today the completion of major renovations on a historic eight-unit Spanish Villa style multifamily property located at 1524-1530 North Sycamore Street in Downtown Santa Ana, California. Leasing for the renovated units has now begun.

Watch the property video here:

VF Developments acquired the property with the goal of restoring its original 1920s architectural character while incorporating modern upgrades. Renovations included exterior enhancements such as new ironwork, landscaping, and a red clay barrel tile roof, as well as interior improvements including updated kitchens and bathrooms, new electrical and plumbing systems, central heating and cooling, and high-quality finishes throughout.

The property consists of two low-rise, four-unit buildings featuring gated access, private entryways, balconies, and dedicated garage parking. The apartments offer one and two bedroom layouts, natural lighting, keyless entry, quartz countertops, Samsung stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryers, and updated interior finishes.

“Completing this renovation represents VF Developments' commitment to revitalizing historic neighborhoods while providing modern living for residents,” said Victoria Vu, Managing Partner at VF Developments.“We are proud to preserve the architectural character of the 1920s while upgrading the property to meet today's market standards.”

The property is located in Santa Ana's historic Willard neighborhood, adjacent to French Park and within close proximity to cultural and educational amenities, including the Bowers Museum, Orange County School of the Arts, Discovery Cube, and Downtown Santa Ana's dining, retail, and entertainment district. The property is also easily accessible via the 5 Freeway.

TriWest Contractors, based in Rancho Cucamonga, completed the renovation, and Drake Real Estate Group, based in Los Angeles, manages property leasing and operations. Mary Vu Bui, Director of Leasing for VF Developments, is hosting property tours for prospective tenants.

VF Developments has acquired over $69 million in multifamily properties since 2015, totaling 43 properties and 290 units across the Los Angeles and Orange County regions. The company specializes in value-add renovations in gentrifying areas, focusing on high-quality finishes, historic preservation, and modernized living for residents.

About VF Developments, LLC

VF Developments is a minority and female owned real estate firm specializing in acquiring, renovating, and managing multifamily properties in Southern California. The company focuses on value-add investment opportunities, modernizing historic and underperforming properties to enhance value for both investors and residents. For more information, visit.

Media Contact:

Victoria V. Vu

VF Developments, LLC

(310) 901-1189

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



A video accompanying this announcement is available at

