Maverickx Pleasanton Facility Reaches Capacity Milestone As Petrox Demand Grows

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Pleasanton Facility Produces Non-Toxic Biochemicals for Critical Mineral Extraction in Oil & Gas

PLEASANTON, Texas, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaverickX announced the opening of its new 10,000-square-foot production facility in Pleasanton, Texas, and reaching initial production capacity goals; a significant milestone as demand for its PetroX product line continues to accelerate.

The facility, which began operations in January, expands MaverickX's production capabilities. Strategically located near its energy customers in the Eagle Ford Shale, the location reduces transportation costs while enabling more efficient delivery of PetroX products.

“Our facility was built in direct response to growing customer demand in the region,” said Eric Herrera, CEO & Cofounder of MaverickX.“PetroX is helping our oil and gas clients regionally and across North and South America extract critical minerals, clean wastewater for re-use and enhance operational efficiency. Given its proximity to our customers, Pleasanton is a strategic location to launch our plant and accelerate production of our solution.”

PetroX is an advanced chelation chemistry for enhanced oil recovery (EOR), sludge remediation, iron and metal contamination removal from oil, scale removal, paraffin inhibition and water treatment. It boosts production and slashes costs for the oil patch and other verticals. As it's a non-toxic solution, it delivers results without the downsides of traditional treatments.

MaverickX has seven employees at the Pleasanton facility, with plans to hire an additional three to four employees this year. The facility supports production of the full PetroX product line.

At full capacity, the $5 million facility is expected to produce approximately 14 million liters annually. MaverickX is actively scaling operations, with the installation of two 32,000-liter reactors underway and plans to add two 80,000-liter reactors later this year. Once optimized, the company estimates the potential to scale production up to 200 million liters of concentrate.

In addition to expanding production at the current site, MaverickX is evaluating future growth opportunities, including additional facilities in South Texas, the Permian Basin, and other oil producing formations in North America.

“The Pleasanton facility is just the beginning of what's possible for MaverickX,” said Jesse Evans, COO & Cofounder of MaverickX.“With a highly capital-efficient model and strong market demand, we see a clear path to scaling production to meet growing demand and drive meaningful returns on investment.”

For more information about MaverickX visit: MaverickX.

To learn more about the PetroX product line, visit: .

About MaverickX

MaverickX is an Austin, Texas-based technology company developing advanced chemistry and enzymatic solutions to decarbonize and modernize resource extraction. MaverickX is focused on turning stranded and depleted wells into productive, low-impact sources of both hydrocarbons and critical metals by combining PetroX with LithX green chemistry extraction platform.

Media Contact

Tad Druart

Pierpont Communications

(512) 448-4950

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact Tad Druart Pierpont Communications (512) 448-4950...