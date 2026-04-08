Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Global CSP/ MNO) Directory 2026-2027: Connect With Mobile Operators/ Service Providers And Curate Thousands Of Business Connections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Worldwide Mobile Connectivity Service Providers Directory 2026-2027 offers telecom service providers a robust opportunity to connect with 750+ operators globally, across 217+ countries. The expanded management contacts facilitate direct access to influential decision-makers, driving new business insights and collaborations.

Dublin, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Global CSP/ MNO) Directory 2026-2027" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Worldwide Mobile Connectivity Service Providers (Mobile CSP/ MNO) Directory 2026-2027 helps telecom service providers conduct business with mobile operators throughout the globe. Carved out as a niche product that specifically helps service providers to mobile operators obtain new insights and grow their businesses.

Offering a new design and almost 3 times the number of management contacts (as compared to the older edition). This latest edition features 750+ operators from over 217+ countries across the globe. The product is known among industry stalwarts as the most trusted resource for gaining backdoor access to decision-makers holding influential positions within the mobile operator businesses.

Over the past 20 years, these directories have paved way for telecom vendor businesses to connect with mobile operators/ service providers and enabled thousands of business connections and collaborations to flourish.

WHO SHOULD READ IT?

Anyone looking to do business with MNOs or MVNOs e.g. Network Enablers, Hubbing Partners, Interconnection usage providers, Roaming partners, Handset manufacturers, Infra service providers, Chipset Providers, Core Solutions, Digitalisation Experts, Consultants, 4G/5G specialists, Other telecom service providers, VAS enablers, reconciliation service providers, MVNOs, AI companies, event & networking companies, and more.

For more information about this directory visit

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