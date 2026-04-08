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Menika Dirkson

Menika Dirkson


2026-04-08 09:04:03
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of History, Morgan State University
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I am a Philadelphia native and an associate professor of African American History at Morgan State University. My research focuses on race, policing, and culture in post-1968 Philadelphia. I am the author of the 2024 book, "Hope and Struggle in the Policed City: Black Criminalization and Resistance in Philadelphia."

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  • –present Associate Professor of History and Geography, Morgan State University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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