Menika Dirkson

I am a Philadelphia native and an associate professor of African American History at Morgan State University. My research focuses on race, policing, and culture in post-1968 Philadelphia. I am the author of the 2024 book, "Hope and Struggle in the Policed City: Black Criminalization and Resistance in Philadelphia."

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