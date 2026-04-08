Japan PM Urges Iran President To Swiftly Secure Safe Hormuz Passage

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TOKYO, April 8 (NNN-Bernama-Kyodo) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday urged Iran to swiftly secure safe passage for ships of all nations through the Strait of Hormuz as she held a phone call with its President Masoud Pezeshkian following an announcement of a conditional two-week ceasefire deal between Iran and the United States.

Takaichi, speaking to reporters after the 25-minute call, said she also conveyed to the Iranian leader the importance of an early de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, and they agreed to keep in communication, Kyodo News Agency reported.

“I emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is a key location for global logistics and an international public property,” Takaichi said, while hailing the ceasefire agreement as a“positive move.”

Japan hopes a“final agreement” through diplomatic efforts will be reached soon, she said. The two leaders held talks for the first time.

The truce deal was announced by mediator Pakistan just before the expiry of United States (US) President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline set on late Tuesday for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its critical infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country's military will“cease their defensive operations” if attacks against it are stopped, and that“safe passage” through the strait will become possible for two weeks“via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.”

Since US and Israel began attacking Iran in late February, it has effectively blocked the strait, a chokepoint for global energy transportation, triggering oil supply disruptions and price surges.

Japan relies on West Asia for more than 90 per cent of its crude oil imports, most of which transit the strait. The close US security ally has traditionally maintained friendly relations with Iran.

- NNN-BERNAMA-KYODO