Xos Steps Into The Defense Arena With Its Mobile Charging Solutions At TEVCON 2026



For the first time, Xos brings its proven mobile charging platform to the U.S. defense community - with CEO Dakota Semler on stage and the Company exhibiting at Booth 51 at TEVCON 2026 Xos will be presenting its mobile charging solutions - proven across 100+ deployments - delivering grid-independent, rapidly deployable energy for military installations

LOS ANGELES, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) (“Xos” or the“Company”), a leader in electric commercial vehicles and mobile charging solutions, today announced its participation in TEVCON 2026 - The Energy and Vehicle Conference - taking place April 14–15, 2026 in San Diego, California. Xos Chief Executive Officer Dakota Semler will present on the“Solutions to Achieving Operational Energy Dominance” panel on Day 2, bringing the Company's mobile charging solutions to a conference focused on the nation's most urgent warfighter and installation energy challenges. For U.S. military installations grappling with grid dependency, slow infrastructure timelines, and rising operational energy costs, Xos's grid-independent, rapidly deployable charging platform represents a proven, immediately actionable answer.

Xos mobile charging solutions were built to solve a problem that commercial fleets and military installations share: the need for reliable, flexible energy that doesn't depend on a grid, a contractor, or a multiyear infrastructure timeline. For the defense community, the stakes are higher - and the Xos platform is ready to meet them.

Xos Mobile Charging Solutions: Grid-Independent Energy for the Most Demanding Operations



Energy resilience without grid dependency, starting on day one: Military installations cannot afford the 6-to-12-month utility interconnection timelines that standard charging infrastructure requires. Xos mobile charging solutions operate entirely independently of the grid, deploying to any location: loading areas, motor pools, forward operating sites without utility upgrades, trenching, or construction. Installations gain reliable energy capacity immediately, not after a multiyear permitting and build-out process.

Deployed in days, not months - at the speed operations demand: Xos mobile charging solutions are self-contained and arrive ready to operate. Where conventional infrastructure projects stall on procurement cycles and contractor timelines, Xos can be on-site and charging vehicles within days of a deployment decision. For warfighter logistics and installation readiness, that speed is not a convenience - it is a strategic advantage.

Intelligent load management that protects installation energy budgets: Xos's proprietary energy management software dynamically distributes power across an entire fleet, preventing demand spikes that trigger costly utility penalty charges and strain installation energy budgets. Military installations managing high-draw operations, facilities, and vehicle fleets simultaneously can deploy Xos charging solutions without disrupting existing energy systems or blowing through energy cost targets. A commercial track record that translates to defense: Xos charging solutions are deployed at more than 100 sites globally, supporting demanding fleet operations for UPS, FedEx, Cintas, and Loomis - operators whose uptime, reliability, and duty-cycle requirements mirror those of military logistics operations. Xos brings that same proven track record to TEVCON as it opens a direct dialogue with the defense community.

“Entering the defense sector is a deliberate move, and TEVCON is the right stage to make it. We've spent years proving that mobile, grid-independent charging works at scale - the reliability, the speed of deployment, and the operational flexibility that commercial fleets depend on every day. That same capability is exactly what military installations need, and we're ready to deliver it,” said Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer of Xos.

Now in its second year, TEVCON has established itself as the premier forum connecting U.S. military installation commanders, defense acquisition leaders, and advanced technology innovators around the nation's most pressing energy and operational challenges. The 2026 edition brings together commanding officers from Naval Base Point Loma, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Naval Base Ventura County alongside nuclear energy pioneers and defense technology companies. These are the decision-makers responsible for solving the energy resilience gap at U.S. military installations. Xos's presence at TEVCON marks a strategic entry into the defense sector, putting its proven mobile charging solutions in front of the commanders and innovators shaping the future of U.S. military energy resilience.

"The defense community is one of the most demanding environments for energy infrastructure, and that is exactly where Xos thrives. TEVCON is our opportunity to put our charging solutions in front of the decision-makers who need them most, and to demonstrate that what we have built for commercial fleets translates directly to the resilience and speed that military installations require," said Giordano Sordoni, Chief Operating Officer of Xos.

For Xos, TEVCON 2026 is the opening of a direct conversation with a community where energy resilience, deployment speed, and operational cost efficiency are not priorities - they are requirements. Defense and military leaders attending the conference are encouraged to stop by Booth 51 to connect with the Xos team and explore how its charging solutions address their most pressing installation energy challenges.

Event Details



Event: TEVCON 2026 - The Energy and Vehicle Conference

Dates: April 14–15, 2026

Location: San Diego, California

Xos Booth: Booth 51 - Open both days

Xos Panel:“Solutions to Achieving Operational Energy Dominance”

Session: Wednesday, April 15, 2026 | 11:00–11:10 PDT | Downstairs, Main Stage Speaker: Dakota Semler, Chief Executive Officer, Xos, Inc.



About Xos

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOS) is a leading energy storage and fleet electrification solutions provider. The Xos Hub is a proactive, movable power source delivering high-capacity output and high-speed charging in one. Xos vehicles and fleet management software are purpose-built for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last-mile, back-to-base routes. The Company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide a diverse customer base with rapid-deployment energy storage and charging solutions and commercial fleets with battery-electric vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine counterparts. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected financial and performance information; expectations and timing related to product deliveries and customer demand; sufficiency of existing cash reserves; customer acquisition and order metrics; ability to access additional capital and Xos's long-term strategy and future growth. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“likely,”“plan,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“seem,”“seek,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“might,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions and any other statements that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) Xos's liquidity and access to capital when needed, including its ability to service its indebtedness; (ii) cost increases and delays in production due to supply chain shortages in the components needed for the production of Xos's vehicle chassis and battery system; (iii) the ability of products and/or components to perform as designed or expected; (iv) Xos's ability to implement its business plan or meet or exceed its financial projections; (v) Xos's ability to retain key personnel and hire additional personnel, particularly in light of current and potential labor shortages; (vi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive electric vehicle industry; and (vii) macroeconomic and political conditions. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by, and you should carefully consider, the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described under the heading“Risk Factors” included in Xos's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2025 and Xos's other filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained by visiting Xos's Investors Relations website at or the SEC's website at These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Xos assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Xos does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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