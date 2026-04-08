Who Was Neelam Shinde? Indian Student In US Dies After 14-Month Fight, Leaves Behind Gift Of Life

Neelam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student in the US, died after a 14-month coma following a road accident in California. A final-year engineering student, she never regained consciousness after severe head injuries.

Neelam Shinde was a 35-year-old Indian student who had gone to the United States to build a better future. She was in the final year of her Master's degree in engineering at California State University.

Originally from Wadgaon (Umbraj) in Karad taluka of Maharashtra's Satara district, Neelam was known as a hardworking and determined person. Her journey from a small town in India to studying in the US was seen as an achievement by her family and community.

Her life, however, took a tragic turn after a road accident in February 2025.

The accident that changed everything

On February 14, 2025, Neelam stepped out for her usual evening walk in California. It was just two days after the first death anniversary of her mother, making the time already emotional for her family.

During the walk, she was hit by a speeding vehicle. The impact caused severe head injuries. She was rushed to UC Davis Medical Centre in Sacramento, where doctors immediately performed surgery.

Despite their efforts, her brain could not recover fully. She slipped into a coma and never regained consciousness.

For the next 14 months, Neelam remained in a coma, fighting between life and death. She was kept in the intensive care unit, where doctors continued treatment.

During this time, her condition remained critical. Her body depended on medical support, including a feeding pipe.

Later, complications developed. The feeding pipe caused an infection in her body, which worsened her health. On March 28, 2026, doctors decided to remove the pipe. After that, her condition quickly deteriorated, and she passed away.

Her death brought an end to a long and painful struggle.

Neelam's father, Tanaji Shinde, faced a different kind of battle during this time. At the age of 69, he tried hard to travel to the US to be with his daughter.

However, he struggled to get a visa. The issue became widely known after it was raised by leaders like Supriya Sule.

After intervention, he finally received a visa and travelled to the US with a relative. He was able to see his daughter at the hospital.

But his visa was only valid for two months. After it expired, he had to return to India, leaving his daughter behind. A relative living about 250 km away in the US took over her care.

The father later said he had tried every possible way to be with his daughter but could not stay longer due to rules.

Family tragedy and emotional loss

Neelam's story is deeply emotional for another reason. Her mother had passed away shortly before the accident.

This meant that Tanaji was already dealing with the loss of his wife when his only daughter met with the accident.

The family described the situation as heartbreaking. They said millions of people had prayed for her recovery, but fate had something else planned.

On March 28, after months of treatment and complications, Neelam breathed her last.

Doctors had earlier informed the family about infection in her lungs and worsening health. With her father in India, relatives in the US took responsibility for her final care.

Her passing created a wave of sadness in her hometown and among those who knew her.

Organ donation: a final act of kindness

Even in death, Neelam gave hope to others. She had decided earlier in life to donate her organs.

Honouring her wish, her family allowed doctors to carry out the donation process. Her skin and corneas were successfully donated after taking permission from her father.

The process took around eight days. Through this, several people are expected to benefit and get a new chance at life.

Her family said that while her loss is unbearable, the fact that her organs will help others brings them some comfort.

Funeral held in the United States

Neelam's last rites were held in the US as per Hindu traditions. The funeral took place at Mount Vernon Memorial Park in California.

The ceremony was organised by her relatives and friends living there. Her aunt took responsibility for the final rituals.

According to Indian time, the funeral was scheduled at around 1 am on April 8.

Support from leaders and public attention

Neelam's case had earlier drawn attention across India. Several leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, Eknath Shinde, Murlidhar Mohol and Atul Bhosale had assured help to the family.

Despite these efforts, visa and travel issues made it difficult for her father to stay with her in her final days.

A story beyond tragedy

Neelam Shinde's story is not just about an accident. It is about dreams, struggle, and humanity.

She was a young woman chasing her goals in a foreign country. She fought for life for more than a year. Her family faced emotional and practical challenges throughout.

In the end, her decision to donate organs became a powerful message. Even after her death, she has helped others live.

Neelam Shinde's life and death have touched many hearts. Her journey shows both the harsh realities of life and the strength of human kindness.

While her family has suffered a great loss, her legacy will continue through the lives she has saved.

Her story will be remembered not only for the tragedy but also for the hope she left behind.