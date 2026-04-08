Thailand Assures Fuel Supply, Stable Fares, Safety Ahead Of Songkran

MENAFN - Nam News Network) By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, April 8 (NNN-Bernama) - Thailand is ramping up measures to support the anticipated influx of travellers during the Songkran festival, assuring adequate fuel supply, stable fares and enhanced safety measures nationwide.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said the government recognised public concerns over the rising cost of living and public transport costs as well as access to fuel along major travel routes during the festive period.

“The government has put in place comprehensive measures to ensure people can return to their hometowns with confidence, without facing disruptions or fuel shortages along the way,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

She said the Transport Ministry had coordinated with PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited to replenish fuel reserves at bus terminals nationwide operated by Transport Co Ltd, ensuring sufficient supply for scheduled and additional bus services during peak demand.

Ratchada said public transport fares will remain unchanged throughout the Songkran period to ease the financial burden on travellers.

“Authorities are also closely monitoring fuel logistics, tracking more than 5,700 fuel tanker trucks equipped with GPS systems in real time to prevent supply disruptions,” she said.

Looking at the scale of travel, Ratchada said the authorities expect heavy travel volumes between April 10 and 19, with more than 10.65 million vehicles projected to enter and exit Bangkok and 15.89 million vehicles using expressways.

Public transport usage is forecast to exceed 18.58 million passenger trips, representing a 10 to 14 per cent increase from normal levels.

Songkran, the traditional Thai New Year observed from April 13 to 15, is marked by family reunions, paying respects to elders and the cleansing of Buddha images.

- NNN-BERNAMA