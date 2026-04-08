Sinner And Alcaraz Start Fast On Monte Carlo Clay In Race For No.1

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Monte Carlo: Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz continued their duel for the world number one ranking before the French Open as they opened their clay court seasons by crushing their opponents into the red Monte Carlo dirt yesterday.

With Usain Bolt in the crowd, the world's top two sprinted to second-round victories at the Masters event.

No. 2 Sinner took one hour and four minutes to dispatch Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-0. He was followed onto centre court by top-ranked Alcaraz, who took five minutes longer to beat Argentine Sebastian Baez 6-1, 6-3.

Sinner is chasing a first significant clay court title and seeking to dethrone defending Monte Carlo champion Alcaraz as world number one, although the Spaniard said after his match that it was inevitable the 24-year-old Italian would take top spot in the next few weeks.

Sinner came into the season's first clay court event following his impressive“Sunshine Double” in March at the Indian Wells and Miami Masters 1000 tournaments, winning the two titles without dropping a set.

His victory yesterday ran his winning streak in 1000-level events to 18 matches.

“It was a good performance from my side,” Sinner said, adding the first clay event“is never easy”.

“You have to change your game style a little bit, how you approach certain situations,” he said.

“It's been almost one year the last match I played on clay,” he said.“To be honest, I missed it. I missed getting myself dirty a little bit.” Last season, Alcaraz entered four clay-court tournaments, winning three, including Monte Carlo, and losing the final in Barcelona.

Sinner missed the start of the 2025 clay season as he finished a ban, but returned to reach the finals in Rome, where he fell to Alacraz, and at Roland Garros, where he led the Spaniard by two sets and had three championship points before losing a five-set, five-hour marathon. Ranking points are wiped out after a year, but as Sinner has none to lose in Monte Carlo, Alcaraz said the Italian's return to the top is inevitable.

Sinner took a few games to find his rhythm against Frenchman Humbert, whom he had faced only twice, the last time five years ago, but broke serve in the fifth game before holding to love and taking a 4-2 lead.

Humbert saved a double break point but eventually lost his serve again and the first set 6-3.

The second set was a one-way affair. The Italian did not concede a single game to the Frenchman, sweeping him aside 6-0 in 23 minutes.

Sinner will face either Argentine Francisco Cerundolo or Czech Tomas Machac in the next round.

Alcaraz raced through the first set but stuttered in the second before winning the last seven points to surge to victory.