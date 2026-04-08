Al Meera Strengthens Commitment To Every Home In Qatar With Launch Of New Brand Identity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company, one of Qatar's leading retail companies, with the widest store network in the country, has unveiled its new brand identity, marking a significant step in its continued evolution.

The move reflects almeera's forward-looking vision and its focus on enhancing how it serves customers, while reinforcing its role as a Qatari brand committed to supporting communities and meeting customers' needs and expectations.

This includes further developing the shopping experience and services across a network of more than 65 branches, alongside an integrated digital ecosystem that enables a more advanced and customer-centric service model.

With the launch of the new identity, customers will begin to experience the impact of these ongoing developments, aimed at reinforcing almeera's position as a preferred shopping destination. This phase places a strong emphasis on expanding digital capabilities and services, while maintaining consistent standards of quality and reliability across all touchpoints.

It also reflects a more integrated model between stores and digital platforms, allowing customers to shop from their nearest branch with home delivery, while preserving real-time product availability and the same level of trust they have come to expect in-store.

The evolution of the“wafa” loyalty programme further strengthens this ecosystem, offering more relevant benefits and rewards tailored to customers' needs. The programme extends across almeera and its growing network of partners, including collaborations with national entities such as the General Retirement and Social Insurance Authority (Daman), through its Al Safwa programme for retirees.

In parallel, almeera continues to support the local economy by strengthening partnerships with local suppliers, while also expanding collaboration with regional and international partners. The company is also developing its private label range to provide high-quality products at accessible prices that meet evolving consumer needs.

These efforts are underpinned by the adoption of advanced technologies and continuous improvements in operational performance, ensuring consistent execution across all channels and reinforcing almeera's commitment to delivering high standards of service to every customer.

Commenting on this milestone, Jassim Mohammed Al-Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of almeera, said:“Almeera has always been close to people's everyday lives. Today, our focus is on strengthening that role by evolving how we serve our customers, leveraging digital tools to make their experience easier, and ensuring a consistently high standard of service.”

He added:“Our commitment is simple and clear: to be present for every home in Qatar, with reliability, efficiency, and the quality our customers expect.”

Almeera remains focused on delivering tangible improvements that enhance everyday life, combining operational strength, digital capabilities, and customer-centric services to better serve communities across Qatar.