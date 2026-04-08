Murata Begins Mass Production Of Seven Automotive Mlccs With World-Leading Capacitance For Their Rated Voltage And Size,...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 6981) (ISIN: JP3914400001) has begun mass production of seven AEC-Q200-qualified multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) that achieve the world's largest capacitance for a given rated voltage and size*, supporting stable operation of in-vehicle systems and greater design flexibility. Five parts in the GCM series are rated at 2.5-4 Vdc, targeting IC peripheral circuits in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications. The remaining two MLCCs are rated at 25 Vdc for in-vehicle power line applications.

In recent years, as ADAS and AD technologies advance, the number and performance level of systems installed in vehicles have continued to increase. As a result, demand for higher capacitance low-voltage MLCCs used around ICs has grown to ensure stable operation. In addition, as the number of MLCCs mounted on PCBs increases, space constraints become the critical, limiting factor in design. At the same time, for medium-rated voltage MLCCs used in automotive power lines, there is a rising demand for both miniaturization and higher capacitance to improve power and mounting density. These needs are particularly pronounced in ADAS and AD systems, where IC peripheral circuits and power lines are both subject to significant voltage fluctuations, requiring further increases in capacitance and reductions in component size. Leveraging its proprietary ceramic materials along with particle refinement and uniformity technologies, Murata introduces seven automotive MLCCs that achieve the world's largest capacitance by rated voltage and size.

For low-rated voltage MLCCs, Murata has expanded its lineup of products with a capacitance of 100 μF or higher, achieving 100 μF in the 1206-inch (3.2 mm × 1.6 mm) size, which was previously available only in the larger 1210-inch (3.2 mm × 2.5 mm) size. This reduces PCB mounting area by approximately 36%. In addition, in the smallest automotive MLCC size of 0201-inch (0.6 mm × 0.3 mm), capacitance has been increased from the typical 1-2.2 μF. For medium-rated voltage MLCCs, Murata has achieved a capacitance of 1 μF in the 0402-inch (1.0 mm × 0.5 mm) size, which was previously realized in the larger 0603-inch (1.6 mm × 0.8 mm), reducing PCB mounting area by approximately 61%.

By combining this product lineup, Murata addresses a wide range of challenges in the automotive market, including higher capacitance requirements around ICs, severe PCB space constraints, and stabilization of power lines, thereby contributing to stable operation of entire systems and greater design flexibility. Furthermore, reducing the number of MLCCs required enables lower PCB material usage and reduced power consumption during manufacturing, helping to lessen the environmental impact.

In the low-voltage lineup, the 2.5 Vdc rated GCM035D70E225ME02 is available in the 0201-inch size (0.6 mm × 0.3 mm), and offers a capacitance of 2.2 μF, achieving the world's largest capacitance for its rated voltage and size class. The 1206-inch size (3.2 mm × 1.6 mm) GCM31CD70E107ME36 is rated at 2.5 Vdc and provides 100 μF, the world's highest capacitance in its class. The GCM035D70G225MEC2 is rated at 4 Vdc, available in the 0201-inch size (0.6 mm × 0.3 mm), and delivers 2.2 μF, also the world's highest capacitance for this category. The GCM31CD70G107ME36 is rated at 4 Vdc, available in the 1206-inch size (3.2 mm × 1.6 mm), and offers 100 μF, achieving the world's highest capacitance for this rated voltage and size. The GCM32ED70G227MEC4 is rated at 4 Vdc, available in the 1210-inch size (3.2 mm × 2.5 mm), and provides 220 μF, the world's largest capacitance in this class.

The medium-rated voltage lineup has two part numbers designed for power line applications. The GCM155D71E105KE36 is rated at 25 Vdc, available in the 0402-inch size (1.0 mm × 0.5 mm), and offers 1 μF, achieving the world's highest capacitance for this rated voltage and size. Also rated at 25 Vdc, the GCM31CC71E226ME36 is available in the 1206-inch size (3.2 mm × 1.6 mm), and provides 22 μF, also the world's highest capacitance in its class.

Murata has long focused on the development of automotive MLCCs and has delivered a wide range of products that demonstrate excellent performance across applications from IC peripheral circuits to powertrain and safety systems. Going forward, Murata will continue to contribute to higher performance and increased functionality of cars through ongoing product development that responds to evolving market needs.

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Notes:

* Based on Murata's research as of April 7, 2026.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components & solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world.

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