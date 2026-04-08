Macron Welcomes US-Iran Ceasefire, Calls It A 'Very Good Thing'
Paris, France: President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday France welcomed the ceasefire between the US and Iran, calling the agreement a "very good thing."
"We expect, in the coming days and weeks, that it will be fully respected throughout the region and will allow negotiations to take place," Macron said at the start of a meeting of top defence and security officials.
"Our wish is to ensure that the ceasefire fully includes Lebanon," he added.
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