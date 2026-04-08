'Just Play Your Shots': Jaiswal's Message After Vaibhav's First Ball Six Off Bumrah

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 8 (IANS)Rajasthan Royals (RR) star Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed the message he gave to his opening partner, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after the 15-year-old prodigy hit Mumbai Indians (MI) talisman Jasprit Bumrah for a six off the first ball, which is very rare against a bowler of his calibre.

After the match, Jaiswal said it was exciting to watch Vaibhav take on Bumrah, who he called one of the legends of the game. He also said that Vaibhav's attacking start helped ease the pressure on him.

“I think first ball he hit for six and I was just like, just keep playing your shots because of course Bumrah bhai is one of the legends, so if he is scoring him it is amazing and also other bowlers we can take them down, so it was quite good for him to go and play good shots. Especially with that, it also puts off me with a lot pressure, so I can also plan to take on someone else,” Jaiswal told reporters after the match.

Jaiswal, who remained unbeaten on 77, added that he enjoys batting with Vaibhav. He said both of them keep encouraging each other and try to stay positive at the crease.

“I think for the partnership, it is amazing to bat with Vaibhav because we both play short and we enjoy. Especially the way we are playing, we are just giving each other positive messages, whatever we can do and understand the situation. I have been playing for the last few years, so I just try to play with the situation and what we can do for our team, and how we can give the best start. That is all we are thinking about. That is the main thing. If we can contribute, both of us, it will be amazing,” he added.

Talking about the match, Rajasthan Royals scored 150 runs in 11 overs in a rain-affected game at Barsapara Stadium on Tuesday. Jaiswal's half-century and Vaibhav's quick 39 helped set a strong total. In reply, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians managed only 123 runs, as the Rajasthan Royals secured a comfortable 27-run win.