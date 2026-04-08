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Israel Endorses Trump’s Decision to Pause Strikes Against Iran
(MENAFN) Israel on Wednesday endorsed US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt military strikes against Iran for two weeks, setting conditions tied to regional security and maritime access.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," posted on X, the US-based social media platform.
Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Diplomatic efforts intensified as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, credited with helping broker the truce, said on X that he has invited Iranian and US delegations to Islamabad on Friday. He added that Washington and Tehran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire spanning multiple conflict zones, including Lebanon.
However, Netanyahu’s office clarified that the two-week ceasefire "does not include Lebanon."
The statement further emphasized that "Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world," underscoring ongoing security concerns.
Meanwhile, hostilities along Israel’s northern border continue to escalate. Israeli forces have conducted sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.
According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has climbed to 1,497, with 4,639 others injured.
Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket barrages into Israel since early March, describing the attacks as retaliation for continued Israeli operations in Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that "Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," posted on X, the US-based social media platform.
Trump announced Tuesday that he agreed "to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."
Diplomatic efforts intensified as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, credited with helping broker the truce, said on X that he has invited Iranian and US delegations to Islamabad on Friday. He added that Washington and Tehran, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire spanning multiple conflict zones, including Lebanon.
However, Netanyahu’s office clarified that the two-week ceasefire "does not include Lebanon."
The statement further emphasized that "Israel also supports the US effort to ensure that Iran no longer poses a nuclear, missile and terror threat to America, Israel, Iran's Arab neighbors and the world," underscoring ongoing security concerns.
Meanwhile, hostilities along Israel’s northern border continue to escalate. Israeli forces have conducted sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon following a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.
According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the death toll from Israeli strikes since March 2 has climbed to 1,497, with 4,639 others injured.
Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket barrages into Israel since early March, describing the attacks as retaliation for continued Israeli operations in Lebanon and the killing of Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.
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