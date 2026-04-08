AIADMK Is Now 'Amit Shah Munnetra Kazhagam': MK Stalin In Cuddalore

DMK Touts Achievements, Questions AIADMK-BJP Rule

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Chief MK Stalin criticised the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Addressing an election rally at Cuddalore Manjakuppam ground on Tuesday, CM Stalin said Palaniswami said that he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to cover up his mistakes and that "the AIADMK has now become a Sangh organisation and has become 'Amit Shah Munnetra Kazhagam'." He also questioned whether Palaniswami had listed his achievements even once.

CM Stalin alleged that the BJP had not implemented any major project for Tamil Nadu and that the flyover built near Chidambaram was damaged due to poor quality. He said that the DMK had corrected the damage done during the 10 years of the AIADMK rule and that the state's growth rate had increased from 0.07 per cent to 11.19 per cent. He said that Tamil Nadu is now known worldwide as a "superstar state".

Stalin Warns Against NDA, Vows to Protect State Rights

Emphasising that "the Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be re-established," Stalin said the DMK was capable of fulfilling its promises. He also questioned whether Palaniswami had the courage to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions. Stalin also warned that welfare schemes like free electricity and free bus travel for women would be stopped if the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came to power.

Stalin said that the central government's policies like "One Nation One Election", GST hike and constituency reshuffle are a threat to state rights and only the DMK can stop them. He said, "The AIADMK has ruined Tamil Nadu; the DMK is implementing the schemes systematically and systematically."

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4. The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)