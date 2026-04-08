3-Day International Tourism Fair Begins In Dhaka Tomorrow

Dhaka, 8 April 2026 - The 21st edition of the three-day international tourism fair, Air Astra Dhaka Travel Mart 2026, will commence tomorrow (Thursday) at the Ballroom of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.

The event is being organized by The Bangladesh Monitor, a leading travel and tourism publication, with Air Astra as the title sponsor.

Afroza Khanam Rita, Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, will inaugurate the fair. M Rashiduzzaman Millat, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, and M Nasser Rahman, MP, will also attend the inaugural ceremony.

More than 50 organizations from Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Vietnam, China, and host Bangladesh are participating in the fair. They will showcase their products and services across 10 pavilions and over 80 booths.

Participating organizations will offer attractive discounts on domestic and international air tickets, tour packages, hotel and resort accommodations, medical tourism services, and more.

The fair will remain open to visitors daily from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm until 11 April, with entry tickets priced at Tk 50. Visitors will also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes through raffle draws using their entry tickets.

The event is further supported by US-Bangla Airlines, Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Sabre Corporation, and Buy Tickets as partner organizations.

-N