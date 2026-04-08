ADF Neutralizes 146 Out Of 176 Russian Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram.

From 18:00 on April 7, the enemy attacked with 176 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones, "Gerbera," "Italmas," and other types, launched from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 120 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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According to preliminary data as of 08:00 on Wednesday, April 8, air defense shot down or suppressed 146 drones in the north, south, and east of Ukraine.

Hits by 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 12 locations, as well as debris from downed drones at one location.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of April 8, Russian strike drones attacked the south of Odesa region, damaging civilian and port infrastructure.

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