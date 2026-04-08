Little Movement In Strait Of Hormuz Hours After Ceasefire Announcement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Shipping data shows little movement in the Strait of Hormuz more than six hours after the US and Iran announced a ceasefire.

According to CNN, analysts warned that vessels and insurance companies will need more positive signs before resuming navigation through this vital waterway.

"The ceasefire is a necessary first step, but it does not mean commercial shipping immediately normalizes through the international traffic lanes in the Strait," said former US Navy officer Charlie Brown.

"Shipowners are still waiting for authoritative guidance from naval security channels, flag states, and, critically, marine war-risk insurers before sending vessels back into the strait," Brown added.

"The real signal to watch is the 'first movers' - the earliest vessels willing to test the route. If those transits are completed safely, confidence will build quickly and the broader watch-and-wait cohort will follow," he continued.