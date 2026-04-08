Wowvendor Releases Marathon Tools For Cryo Archive And Ranked Maps

MENAFN - GetNews) WowVendor introduces two new live trackers for Marathon runners. One check is Cryo Archive open; the other shows which Marathon ranked map this week is in the pool. Both are updated weekly with live information.







New York, United States - WowVendor has launched two new tracking tools for Marathon players, providing real-time updates on Cryo Archive availability and the current ranked map rotation. Designed to eliminate uncertainty around weekly content, both tools offer reliable, weekly updated information in one place.

The release follows the recent introduction of two major endgame activities in Marathon: Cryo Archive and Ranked matches. Cryo is a raid-like mode where teams of runners try to open the secret vaults aboard the UESC Marathon and challenge the unique boss, Compiler. Ranked matches offer tight PvP action on a single selected map, with weekly rotation. Runners are climbing the ranks and getting unique rewards at the end of the season. The top rank in Marathon is called Pinnacle, and the competition is heating up.

However, Marathon doesn't provide a reliable timetable for when these modes are available. To address this, WowVendor has introduced the tracking tools named "Cryo Archive this week," and "Marathon ranked map this week." They are updated weekly to ensure accuracy and relevance.

The Cryo Archive this week tracker helps players learn the endgame activity schedule. The tool features a timetable, a detailed map, an overview of all rewards and loot, along with frequently asked questions. Find everything about Cryo Archive this week at:

The Marathon Ranked Map tool features a countdown to the next rotation, details on the current map, and an overview of the map pool. It also offers map tips, recommended weapons, and answers to frequently asked questions. Find the latest update of Marathon map this week at:

"We want players to feel confident about how and when they engage with Marathon's endgame content," says Chloe Boone, Public Relations Manager at WowVendor. "With real-time updates for Cryo Archive and Marathon ranked maps, these tools remove the guesswork, so busy players can plan their game time in advance."

About WowVendor

WowVendor was founded in 2014 by a small group of passionate gamers. Today, the company has grown into a global business with over 90 employees and more than 500 professional gamers. With a diverse, globally distributed team, WowVendor offers services across the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Austria. Over a decade, WowVendor has since provided and expanded its services to players in over 30 games, with the number continuing to rise.

Learn more about WowVendor at: or contact Chloe Boone, Public Relations Manager, at...

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