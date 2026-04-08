Ladakh Police Offers Free Training To 150+ SI, Constable Aspirants

Ladakh Police Launches Free Training Program

Ladakh Police is training at least 150 sub-inspectors and constable exam aspirants free of cost daily under an orientation program for recruitment, Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Singh said on Wednesday.

DGP Singh told ANI, "The Ladakh police is going to start recruitment at the sub-inspector and constable levels. We have already announced the vacancies for this. We will hold an orientation program in Leh and Kargil. Almost 150-200 people are being trained daily. They are also trained on the questions that will be asked in the written exam. We started this initiative because it is free of cost."

Thousands of youths have enrolled for the Ladakh Police Orientation Programme at the Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium. Last month, Ladakh Police announced a major recruitment drive for the posts of sub-Inspectors and constables, along with the orientation programme.

Recruitment Process and Orientation Details

Ladakh Police will shortly be initiating a major recruitment drive for the posts of Sub-Inspectors and Constables in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The official notification for the recruitment process will be issued soon. The recruitment process will consist of the following stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET); Written Examination for candidates who qualify the Physical Test; and Police Verification of candidates who successfully clear the above stages, as per the prescribed procedure, a press release said.

Orientation Program Components

According to the press release by Ladakh Police, to familiarise aspirants with the recruitment process, Ladakh Police will organise Orientation Programmes in both districts of the UT, namely Leh and Kargil. These programmes will include: Practice sessions for the Physical Efficiency Test, and Guidance and orientation for the Written Examination.

The orientation programmes aim to help candidates understand the standards, procedures and requirements of the recruitment process, thereby enabling them to prepare effectively.

All interested aspirants are advised to take full advantage of these orientation programmes to familiarise themselves with the recruitment process and improve their readiness for the tests. (ANI)

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