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8Th Pay Commission Updates: Good News Govt Staff May Get Rs 46,000 Minimum Salary Boost
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Great news for government employees! The new pay commission might set the minimum salary at ₹46,000. So, when is the big announcement coming?The wait is over! The National Council's Drafting Committee will meet on April 13. They will finalise the draft recommendations for the 8th Pay Commission. This is definitely great news for all Central government employees and pensioners.This crucial meeting is happening on April 13. The committee will discuss all the recommendations for the 8th Pay Commission in detail. This committee, which represents Central government staff and pensioners, will prepare the final draft.Around 1.2 crore employees and pensioners are eagerly waiting for this decision. Everyone is asking the same question: how much will our salary and pension increase? What about the allowances?This Drafting Committee basically acts as a middleman between the government and employee unions. They give important advice on setting the right salary structure. Right now, employees are quite worried about the 8th Pay Commission's implementation, especially about the fitment factor.The Central Finance Ministry has already launched a portal for people to share their opinions on this matter. So, everyone is hoping that this uncertainty will end very soon.It's not just about the overall salary. Employees are also hopeful about the minimum basic pay. According to various reports, the 8th Pay Commission might set the minimum basic pay above ₹46,000. Similarly, pensioners are hoping their minimum pension will cross ₹25,000.The fitment factor plays the most important role in salary and pension hikes. In the 7th Pay Commission, it was 2.57. This increased the minimum salary from ₹7,000 to ₹18,000. The 6th Pay Commission had a fitment factor of 1.86.Everyone thinks this factor might increase further in the 8th Pay Commission. Reports suggest the fitment factor could be between 2.5 and 2.86. If the government approves this proposal, the minimum pension could jump from ₹9,000 to around ₹25,740.All in all, the decision from this meeting will be extremely important for the financial future of Central government employees and pensioners. That's why everyone is very hopeful about the April 13 meeting.
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