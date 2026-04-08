Gold Price RISES Again Today, April 8Th: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold Price Today: Gold has shot past the ₹1.50 lakh mark, but silver prices are falling, creating confusion. Is this a sign of a big change coming? The bullion market is buzzing amid the US-Iran ceasefire news. Is it an opportunity or a risk? Check

On April 8, 2026, India's gold prices saw a small jump, while silver rates dipped slightly. Gold is currently trading around ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams, and silver is near ₹2,31,590 per kg. The main reason for this fluctuation is the fragile ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran. The market is still full of uncertainty, so investors are playing it safe.Today, the average rate for 24-carat gold in India was recorded at around ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams. This slight increase shows that investors still consider gold a 'safe haven'. In Mumbai, gold hit ₹1,50,330, while in Delhi it was ₹1,50,070. Chennai had the highest rate at ₹1,50,770, continuing the trend of higher prices in South Indian cities.Unlike gold, silver prices saw a fall today. The average price of silver in India was around ₹2,31,590 per kg, but many cities reported a slight dip. Experts believe the main reason is that global tensions have eased a bit, which has created uncertainty in industrial demand for silver.Here's a quick 10-point summary of today's gold and silver market: 1. Gold is near ₹1,50,600 per 10 grams. 2. Silver is around ₹2.31 lakh per kg. 3. Gold saw a slight rise, while silver fell. 4. The ceasefire deal is causing market uncertainty. 5. Chennai has the most expensive gold. 6. Delhi has the cheapest gold among major cities. 7. Global gold prices jumped by 3%. 8. Industrial demand is affecting silver prices. 9. Investors are in a cautious mood. 10. Prices are expected to remain volatile.Here are the latest gold and silver prices today in major cities: **Gold (per 10 grams):** - Mumbai: ₹1,50,330 - Delhi: ₹1,50,070 - Chennai: ₹1,50,770 - Bengaluru: ₹1,50,450 - Hyderabad: ₹1,50,570 - Kolkata: ₹1,50,130 **Silver (per 1 kg):** - Mumbai: ₹2,31,170 - Delhi: ₹2,30,770 - Chennai: ₹2,31,840 - Bengaluru: ₹2,31,350 - Hyderabad: ₹2,31,540 - Kolkata: ₹2,30,860 These numbers clearly show that prices for both metals remain slightly higher in South India.The international market also saw major ups and downs. Spot gold jumped by about 3% to reach $4,849 per ounce, while silver also remained volatile. News of the ceasefire between the US, Israel, and Iran brought some relief, but the situation is still uncertain. This is why investors are not yet fully confident.Experts believe that both gold and silver will remain volatile in the coming days. If international tensions rise again, gold prices could go even higher. However, if the situation normalises, a price drop is also possible. This is a time for investors to think carefully before making a move. Today's trend shows a market that looks stable on the surface, but there's a lot of turmoil underneath. Gold's strength and silver's weakness signal that investors are still caught between fear and uncertainty.