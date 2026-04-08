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Trump Slams Iran’s Civilian Human Chains Around Power Plants as “Illegal”
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized Iran’s use of civilians to form protective human chains around key power facilities, describing the tactic as “totally illegal.”
“They’re not allowed to do that,” Trump told news outlet, reiterating his previous threat to obliterate the “whole” Iranian civilization if no agreement is reached.
The mobilization of Iranian civilians comes after Trump demanded that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that 14 million people had volunteered to participate in defense efforts.
Trump set a firm deadline of 8 PM Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday), warning that every bridge and power plant in Iran would be destroyed if his conditions were not met.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Trump to let diplomacy “run its course,” and the White House informed Anadolu that Trump “has been made aware” of Pakistan’s proposal.
Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
“They’re not allowed to do that,” Trump told news outlet, reiterating his previous threat to obliterate the “whole” Iranian civilization if no agreement is reached.
The mobilization of Iranian civilians comes after Trump demanded that Tehran reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that 14 million people had volunteered to participate in defense efforts.
Trump set a firm deadline of 8 PM Eastern Time (0000 GMT Wednesday), warning that every bridge and power plant in Iran would be destroyed if his conditions were not met.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on Trump to let diplomacy “run its course,” and the White House informed Anadolu that Trump “has been made aware” of Pakistan’s proposal.
Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US forces, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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