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S. Korea's Food Exports Post Steady Growth in Q1
(MENAFN) South Korea's food and agricultural exports posted steady growth in the first quarter of 2026, climbing 3.5% year-on-year to $3.35 billion, driven by robust demand across both agri-food and agro-industrial categories, data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs showed Wednesday.
Agri-food exports — encompassing raw agricultural produce and processed food products — rose 4.0% to $2.56 billion, with the Middle East emerging as a standout growth engine. Shipments to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surged 32.3%, far outpacing gains recorded in other key markets. Exports to North America, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the European Union also advanced, though each remained in single-digit growth territory.
Within the processed food segment, long-established Korean staples continued to lead the charge. Ramyeon instant noodles, snacks, and ice cream all recorded double-digit shipment growth in the January-March period, underscoring the sustained global appetite for South Korean food brands. On the fresh produce side, strawberries, grapes, and pears similarly posted double-digit export gains.
Agro-industrial products — a category spanning smart farms, agricultural machinery, pet food, and veterinary medical products — grew 2.1% over the year to $790 million. Shipments of agricultural machinery, pesticides, and fertilizers edged higher in single digits. However, veterinary pharmaceuticals bucked the broader trend, contracting 9.8% during the quarter and emerging as the segment's key weak spot.
The figures reflect South Korea's expanding agricultural export footprint, even as global trade conditions remain uneven amid ongoing geopolitical turbulence.
Agri-food exports — encompassing raw agricultural produce and processed food products — rose 4.0% to $2.56 billion, with the Middle East emerging as a standout growth engine. Shipments to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries surged 32.3%, far outpacing gains recorded in other key markets. Exports to North America, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the European Union also advanced, though each remained in single-digit growth territory.
Within the processed food segment, long-established Korean staples continued to lead the charge. Ramyeon instant noodles, snacks, and ice cream all recorded double-digit shipment growth in the January-March period, underscoring the sustained global appetite for South Korean food brands. On the fresh produce side, strawberries, grapes, and pears similarly posted double-digit export gains.
Agro-industrial products — a category spanning smart farms, agricultural machinery, pet food, and veterinary medical products — grew 2.1% over the year to $790 million. Shipments of agricultural machinery, pesticides, and fertilizers edged higher in single digits. However, veterinary pharmaceuticals bucked the broader trend, contracting 9.8% during the quarter and emerging as the segment's key weak spot.
The figures reflect South Korea's expanding agricultural export footprint, even as global trade conditions remain uneven amid ongoing geopolitical turbulence.
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