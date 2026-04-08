Secure. Compliant. European. Meet Tiris: The Sovereign Messaging Platform.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseCopenhagen, 8 April 2026

Trifork today announces the launch of Tiris Messenger, a secure, sovereign communication platform designed for European enterprises and public sector organizations.

Developed to meet the growing need for data protection, regulatory compliance, and digital sovereignty, Tiris Messenger provides a trusted, European-built foundation for modern enterprise communication.

Tiris Messenger is an end-to-end encrypted messaging platform engineered for organizations operating in highly regulated environments. Developed and hosted in Denmark, the solution ensures that all data remains within Europe, offering a secure alternative to non-European communication platforms.

As regulatory frameworks such as NIS2 Directive and General Data Protection Regulation continue to reshape the digital landscape, organizations are increasingly prioritizing solutions that deliver both security and control. Tiris Messenger enables customers to safeguard sensitive information, retain full ownership of their data, and confidently meet evolving compliance requirements.

“The launch of Tiris Messenger marks an important step in strengthening secure, sovereign digital infrastructure for European organizations,” said Jørn Larsen, CEO and Founder of Trifork.“As concerns around data privacy and regulatory compliance continue to grow, there is a clear need for trusted, European-built solutions. Tiris Messenger is designed with security, privacy, and control at its core ensuring that organizational data remains protected and fully governed.”

Tiris Messenger delivers enterprise-grade capabilities, including secure group communication and a compliance-ready architecture tailored to regulated industries. By ensuring that all data is hosted and managed within Denmark, organizations retain full control over sensitive information while meeting stringent European data protection standards.

The platform will initially launch in Denmark and Switzerland, with broader European expansion planned. Tiris Messenger will also be progressively deployed across Trifork throughout 2026, serving as a core communication layer within the Group while being offered to both private and public sector customers.

This launch reflects Trifork's continued commitment to strengthening Europe's digital independence through secure, locally governed technology.



About Trifork

Trifork (Nasdaq Copenhagen: TRIFOR) is a pioneering global technology company, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative digital products and solutions. With 1,148 employees in 16 countries, Trifork specializes in designing, building, and operating advanced software in public administration, healthcare, financial services, energy, and aviation. The Group's R&D arm, Trifork Labs, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic, high-potential technology companies.

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Tiris 8 April 2026 PR