Maha Youth Arrested For Defamatory Video Targeting CM Fadnavis Over Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) A youth from Maharashtra's Jalna district has been arrested for allegedly creating and circulating an objectionable video on social media that defamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and spread misleading information regarding a plane crash involving former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Cyber Cell of the Western Regional Division Police identified the accused as Uddhav Bhagwan Kapse. Following his arrest, he was brought to Mumbai for further legal proceedings. A local court in Bandra remanded him to police custody until April 10.

According to the Mumbai Police, the objectionable video uploaded by Kapse had garnered nearly 1.5 lakh views on social media before it was eventually deleted. Investigations revealed that the video contained misleading and defamatory content targeting the Chief Minister, while also misrepresenting facts related to the alleged plane crash.

Taking serious cognisance of the viral content, senior officials directed the Cyber Cell to register a case. The police subsequently ensured the video was removed and filed an FIR against an unidentified individual for circulating fake and objectionable material and defaming public figures.

During the investigation, technical analysis traced the origin of the video to the Jalna district. Acting on this information, a police team detained Kapse from Buttegaon village.

Police officials stated that Kapse is a resident of Buttegaon and has studied up to Class 10. He lives with his parents. During questioning, he reportedly confessed to creating and sharing the video using AI tools after compiling available footage.

Following his arrest, Kapse was produced before a Bandra court on Tuesday afternoon, which remanded him to three days of police custody. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he acted alone or was influenced or supported by others.

Meanwhile, on March 26, CM Devendra Fadnavis had said the zero FIR registered in Bengaluru in connection with the plane crash that killed then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on January 28 was an alleged attempt by the neighbouring Congress-led Karnataka government to 'defame' the state.