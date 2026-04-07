How New York City Shaped Harry Winston's Dazzling Legacy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Harry Winston Turns New York's Architecture Into High Jewelry

What happens when a city's skyline, brownstones, cathedral spires, and avenue arches are translated into diamonds and sapphires? In Harry Winston's New York collection, the answer is a suite of jewels that treats Manhattan not as backdrop, but as source material. First unveiled in 2018 and described as ever-evolving, the collection draws on the city's built environment and the personal geography of Harry Winston (1896–1978), who was born on the Upper West Side.

The City Lights suite looks to New York after dark, when Broadway's theater district earned the nickname“The Great White Way” and the skyline became one of the city's defining spectacles. The earrings render that radiance in colorful diamonds and vivid precious stones, turning urban brightness into something intimate and wearable.

The Brownstone suite takes a different register. Inspired by the rowhouses that spread through Manhattan and Brooklyn as the city expanded northward, it uses baguette-cut, round brilliant, and marquise diamonds to echo the geometry of those facades. The result is less literal than architectural: a study in rhythm, proportion, and the quiet authority of the city's residential streets.

Winston's own working life shaped the Cathedral Collection. From his atelier at 7 East 51st Street, he looked directly onto St. Patrick's Cathedral, completed in 1878 and defined by its verticality and symmetry. That view becomes a necklace whose arched silhouette and diamond line suggest structure without heaviness, while pear-shaped emerald drops introduce movement and color.

The Eagle suite turns to another recurring New York motif: the birds that perch on cornices, crown Beaux-Arts facades, and stand guard at Grand Central Terminal. In the necklace and earrings, colorless and fancy yellow diamonds sweep into wing-like forms, capturing the poised tension of a bird in flight.

The Fifth Avenue Arch suite extends the same idea of urban translation. Made in platinum and set with 26 pear-shaped sapphires totaling more than 132 carats, it reflects the avenue's monumental language with a jeweler's precision. Across the collection, Winston's premise is consistent: New York is not only a place to be observed, but a structure to be reimagined, one landmark at a time.