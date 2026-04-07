Lisa-Ann Gershwin

Dr Gershwin is the author of“Stung! On Jellyfish Blooms and the Future of the Ocean” and“Jellyfish: A Natural History”, as well as co-creator of The Jellyfish App. In addition, she has published more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers, appeared in numerous feature articles and documentaries, and discovered more than 200 new species in five phyla.

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