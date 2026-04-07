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Lisa-Ann Gershwin

Lisa-Ann Gershwin


2026-04-07 08:04:15
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Scientist in Marine Biology, University of Tasmania
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Gershwin is the author of“Stung! On Jellyfish Blooms and the Future of the Ocean” and“Jellyfish: A Natural History”, as well as co-creator of The Jellyfish App. In addition, she has published more than 50 peer-reviewed scientific papers, appeared in numerous feature articles and documentaries, and discovered more than 200 new species in five phyla.

Experience
  • 2022–present PhD Student, University of Tasmania
  • 2011–2019 Research Scientist, CSIRO
  • 2009–2010 Head of Science, Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery
Education
  • 2005 James Cook University, PhD in Marine Biology
Honours

Fulbright Fellow


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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