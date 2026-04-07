Jordan's Peak Electricity Load Reaches 3,740 MW On Tuesday

Amman, April 7 (Petra)-- Jordan recorded a peak electricity load of 3,740 megawatts on Tuesday, according to data released by the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO).The highest electricity load recorded in the Kingdom in March reached 3,870 megawatts.

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