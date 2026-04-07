Delivering Good Named To Fast Company's Annual List Of The World's Most Innovative Companies Of 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delivering Good joins the ranks of Google, Nvidia, Adidas, Walmart, and more

New York, NY, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delivering Good is proud to have been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026. This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 720 honorees across 59 sectors and regions.

“Words cannot adequately convey my gratitude to Fast Company, the dedicated Delivering Good team, our deeply committed Board and Associate Council members, and our incredible partners at Accenture-this honor belongs to you, too. This is not just about innovation, it's about innovation that drives meaningful impact for the people and communities we serve. As we look ahead, we remain focused on our bold goal of impacting 50 million lives by 2035,” said Matthew Fasciano, President & CEO of Delivering Good.

Over the past 18 months, Delivering Good has advanced two connected innovations that are reshaping how the product-giving sector delivers and measures impact: the Basic Comfort Pack and the GOOD Index. Together, these initiatives move beyond traditional donation models toward a more coordinated, human-centered, and outcomes-driven approach to serving communities in need.

The Basic Comfort Pack reimagines disaster relief by replacing fragmented, after-the-fact donations with a standardized, ready-to-deploy solution designed for dignity and speed. Launched through a multi-sector collaboration with partners across manufacturing, retail, and finance, the pilot in Kentucky demonstrated how pre-curated essentials-such as clothing and blankets-can be distributed within hours of a crisis. This model represents a shift from reactive giving to proactive preparedness, aligning corporate resources around a single, scalable solution that prioritizes both efficiency and human dignity. Learn more about our Basic Comforts Pack and help us prepare for the next disaster here:

Complementing this effort, the GOOD Index introduces a first-of-its-kind framework to measure social impact based on real human outcomes, not just outputs. Supported by a forthcoming digital platform, the Index will enable partners to track how product donations improve confidence, stability, and overall well-being in the communities served. By combining tangible relief with transparent, meaningful measurement, these innovations position Delivering Good as a leader in building a more effective, equitable, and data-driven future for social impact. It's the next wave of innovation for Delivering Good.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company's editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is about spotlighting organizations that don't just adapt to change-they drive it,” said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“The companies we honor this year are redefining what leadership looks like in 2026, pairing bold ideas with measurable impact and turning breakthrough innovation into real-world value. They are setting the pace for their industries and offering a blueprint for what sustained innovation can achieve.”

The full list of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 31, 2026.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on May 19 in New York City. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

About Delivering Good

Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides people impacted by poverty and tragedy with new merchandise donated by retailers and manufacturers. Since 1985, Delivering Good has distributed nearly $3 billion of new clothing, home goods, toys, furniture, books, and other consumer products through its network of more than 800 community partners, offering hope, dignity and self-esteem to children, families, and individuals. Delivering Good helps people facing hardship and disaster move forward by working with our partners to match them with new, essential items and services-providing care that supports dignity, renews hope, and opens doors to opportunity.

For more information about Delivering Good, please visit

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow business publication Inc. For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Lauren Savage Delivering Good 310-339-0852...