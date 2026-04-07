M10 Spring Washers Are Essential For Preventing Bolts From Loosening Under High Vibration Conditions. The Long-Lasting Elastic Compensation Force Prevents Bolts From Slipping And Loosening.

MENAFN - GetNews) In long-term industrial equipment operation, vibration is one of the main causes of bolted joint failure. During continuous equipment operation, vibration energy is constantly transmitted to the connection points. Conventional fasteners often cannot withstand this constant dynamic load, and pretension gradually decreases, ultimately leading to bolt slippage and loosening, which can lead to equipment failure or accidents. M10 spring washers are professional bolt-loosening prevention components designed to address this issue. Their long-lasting elastic compensating force makes them indispensable and crucial in high-vibration environments.

I. Operating Principle and Mechanism for Preventing Loosening of M10 Spring WashersThe M10 spring washer has a unique design with open, inclined rings. Its operating principle is based on the continuous reactive force generated by elastic deformation. When the bolt is tightened, the M10 spring washer is compressed and elastically deformed, storing significant potential elastic energy. During equipment operation, even under vibration and impact, M10 spring washers continuously release an elastic compensating force, filling the tiny gaps between bolts and fasteners caused by vibration, thereby maintaining friction between threaded pairs and effectively preventing bolt loosening.

Unlike conventional flat washers, the chamfered design of M10 spring washers creates a wedge-shaped effect under pressure, further enhancing the anti-loosening effect. This elastic compensation mechanism is not a one-time event but continues to function during vibration, ensuring connection stability throughout the entire equipment lifecycle. This operating principle of M10 spring washers makes them a fundamental component of measures to prevent loosening under vibration.

II. Material Guarantee for Long-Lasting Elastic Compensating ForceM10 spring washers are typically made of 65Mn spring steel or high-quality carbon steel. These materials undergo precision heat treatment to achieve ideal elastic limits and fatigue strength. 65Mn M10 spring washers exhibit extremely low elasticity degradation under repeated compression and release processes, retaining over 85% of their original elastic force after tens of thousands of vibration cycles. This durable elasticity ensures that M10 spring washers will resist loosening throughout the life of the equipment.

The surface treatment of M10 spring washers also affects their long-term performance. Zinc plating provides good rust protection and is suitable for general industrial environments; Dacromet coating provides superior corrosion resistance and is suitable for outdoor or wet use. Regardless of the surface treatment, this ensures that M10 spring washers will not rust or deteriorate in harsh conditions, maintaining stable elastic properties.

III. Wide Application and Compatibility of Size M10The M10 spring washer size is one of the most commonly used sizes in industrial equipment. Standard dimensions of 10.5mm inner diameter, 18.5mm outer diameter, and 2.5mm thickness are ideal for M10 bolts and are widely used in critical fastening components in a variety of mechanical equipment. M10 spring washers are standard equipment in high-vibration machines such as crushers, vibrating screens, compressors, and fans. They also play a vital role in components subject to dynamic loads, such as automotive chassis and engine mounts.

The versatility of M10 spring washers is evident not only in their dimensions but also in their compatibility with a variety of bolts and nuts. Whether high-strength or standard bolts, paired with hex or flange nuts, M10 spring washers provide consistent elastic compensation. This broad versatility makes them a "universal component" in equipment maintenance. Professionals simply need a sufficient supply of M10 spring washers to ensure bolt loosening protection under most vibration conditions.

IV. Practical Testing of Application in Vibration ConditionsUnder practical vibration conditions, the effectiveness of M10 spring washers in preventing bolt loosening was fully confirmed. As an example, consider mining crushing equipment: the eccentric shaft bearing housing bolts required retorque every two weeks without the use of spring washers. After installing M10 spring washers, no bolt loosening was observed for three months of continuous operation, significantly reducing equipment downtime and maintenance costs.

V. Key Points for Correct Installation and UseTo fully utilize the anti-loosening properties of M10 spring washers, proper installation is crucial. During installation, ensure that the opening direction of the M10 spring washer matches the tightening direction of the bolt. This will prevent the chamfered edge of the spring washer from scratching the threads during tightening. The M10 spring washer should be positioned between the flat washer and the nut or in direct contact with the surface of the parts being joined. When tightening, use a torque wrench to control the preload, ensuring the M10 spring washer is compressed to the appropriate degree, creating sufficient elastic compensating force without overcompressing it, which could lead to elastic failure.

In applications with particularly severe vibration, M10 spring washers can be used in combination with a threadlocker to provide double protection against loosening. For equipment requiring frequent disassembly and maintenance, M10 spring washers offer excellent reusability. However, it is still recommended to check their elasticity after each disassembly. If plastic deformation or a significant reduction in elasticity is detected, they should be replaced immediately.

If you are looking for a reliable solution to loosening connections under vibration, please contact us. Aozhan Hardware can provide you with high-quality, standard-compliant M10 spring washers and professional selection support.