Why Did Space Stock MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE:MDA) Trade Up Monday?

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including defense and space stocks issues a news and trading alert for MDA Space Ltd. (TSX: MDA ) (NYSE:MDA ).

In Monday's trading session, as other space stocks lost ground from recent gains, MDA Space Ltd. (NYSE: MDA) (TSX: MDA ) closed up at $40.41, +2.56 (+6.76%), on a volume of over 1.5 million shares on the TSX. The stock closed at $29.09 (+1.88 (+6.91%)) on the NYSE with modest gains in the aftermarket.

The stock was boosted by analyst coverage as JPMorgan initiated coverage on April 6, 2026, with an overweight rating and a $34.00 (NYSE: MDA) price target, citing significant growth potential driven by satellite business expansion, commercial demand, and a strong pipeline.

MDA Space is a trusted mission partner to the global defence and space industry. A robotics, satellite systems, and geointelligence pioneer with a 55-year+ story of world firsts and more than 450 missions, MDA Space is a global leader in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, and space exploration and infrastructure. The MDA Space team of more than 4,000 space experts in Canada, the US and the UK has the knowledge and know-how to turn an audacious customer vision into an achievable mission.

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