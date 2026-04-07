Renewables Surge By Almost 700 GW In 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Renewable energy capacity expanded by nearly 700 gigawatts last year as geopolitical turbulence continued to make the case for accelerating the transition to clean energy. With Middle East tensions continuing to rattle fossil fuel markets, nations are increasingly treating clean energy as a strategic shield against supply disruptions, not just a climate commitment.

IRENA's data underscores that low-renewables nations aren't simply falling behind on climate goals. For many, it is a structural vulnerability that grows more costly and more urgent to close with every new geopolitical shock. Many more firms like Turbo Energy S.A. (NASDAQ: TURB) need to be established to...

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