Amir, World Leaders Drive Urgency To De-Escalate

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani yesterday received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders discussed regional developments in the light of the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting Qatar, and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability.

They also exchanged views on the impact of the escalation on global energy supplies, underscoring the importance of strengthening international efforts to ensure their stability and continued flow.

The French president praised Qatar's prudent management of the crisis and its calls for de-escalation, reaffirming French support for and solidarity with Qatar.

He further stressed the importance of de-escalation, particularly given its implications for global energy security.

The two sides also discussed developments in Lebanon and emphasised the need to intensify efforts to reduce tensions and enhance stability in the region.

His Highness the Amir also received a phone call from Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The call addressed the latest regional developments regarding the ongoing Iranian aggression against Qatar and its repercussions for maritime security in the region.

Sanchez also inquired about the situation in Qatar, reiterating his country's support for and solidarity with the country.

They discussed the escalating tensions in the region and the efforts being made to contain and reduce them, including the situation in Lebanon, where the importance of de-escalation and strengthening stability was emphasised.

The call also explored bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them in various fields.

His Highness the Amir received a phone call from Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

They reviewed current regional and international developments, particularly in light of the continued Iranian aggression against Qatar.

The president condemned the continuation of this aggression, affirming his country's readiness to provide support and assistance to Qatar in confronting these circumstances.