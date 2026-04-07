Cylake Appoints Board Of Directors And Secures Additional Strategic Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board brings decades of experience guiding cybersecurity at global scale, while In-Q-Tel (IQT) makes a strategic investment

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylake today announced the formation of its Board of Directors, alongside an additional strategic investment supporting the company's development.

The board includes Mark McLaughlin, Jim Goetz, Asheem Chandna, and Nir Zuk. Each has individually served for more than a decade on the board of Palo Alto Networks, contributing to the building and growth of one of the industry's most consequential cybersecurity companies. Together, they bring expertise across company building, long-term platform strategy, and operating at global scale.

“The challenge we are addressing is structural and fundamental,” said Nir Zuk, CEO and Founder of Cylake.“It requires long-term thinking and an understanding of how cybersecurity systems behave at scale. Our board members have seen firsthand how some of the world's largest organizations need a new approach to security. Their guidance and support is incredibly valuable.”

Cylake also signed an investment agreement with In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor that identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies for the U.S. national security community and its allies. This strategic partnership between IQT and Cylake will help accelerate the development of Cylake's platform and support its continued progress toward production.

“IQT looks for companies addressing important technical challenges with long-term implications,” said Katie Gray, Senior Partner at IQT.“Cylake is focused on a problem that becomes more pronounced at scale, particularly in complex and regulated environments. We look forward to supporting the team as they continue development.”

Cylake is being built to address cybersecurity challenges faced by the world's largest and most regulated institutions, which often cannot rely on the public cloud for their security stack. In these environments, security systems are frequently fragmented across many tools, each operating on partial data. Over time, this creates gaps in visibility, increasing operational risk and making it harder to maintain control.

Cylake is developing a complete cybersecurity architecture built around a single data foundation, designed for environments where sovereignty, control, and accountability are required.

About Cylake

Cylake is a cybersecurity company built for the world's largest and most regulated institutions. Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu, and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, Cylake is led by a team of experienced security engineers and operators. The company is developing a complete cybersecurity platform designed for full data sovereignty and intended for on-premises and private environments that require operational control and accountability. Cylake is focused on helping organizations that operate under strict constraints maintain security at scale.

About In-Q-Tel (IQT)

In-Q-Tel (IQT) is the not-for-profit strategic investor the U.S. national security community and America's allies have relied upon for 25 years to anticipate their technology questions and needs and achieve solutions. IQT identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies to deliver best-in-class capabilities, insights, and other services to government partners through a unique global investment platform. For more information visit .

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