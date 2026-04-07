Just One Day Away Don't Miss It. C-Level Technology Leadership And The Rise Of Iconic Leaders Will Shape The Conversation At HMG Strategy's 2026 Dallas Summit. Be A Part Of It. Register Now

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's leading platform for inspiring technology executives to lead boldly and shape the future of business, will bring Dallas C-level leaders together in April 2026 to explore how technology, AI, and leadership excellence are redefining the enterprise of 2030. Register Now. The summit is at no cost to qualified attendees.









The highly anticipated 18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit will be held this tomorrow, April 8, 2026. This year's programming will include a new emphasis on Iconic Leadership - How to Lead Like a CEO and Why the Future Demands Authentic and Visionary Leaders, reflecting the emerging leadership capabilities required in today's fast-moving environment. In an era defined by exponential innovation, AI disruption, and rising stakeholder scrutiny, the role of the technology executive is undergoing a profound transformation. The expectations placed on CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, and digital leaders have never been higher-or more multidimensional.

“We're in an extraordinary era of innovation and invention, and technology leaders have a unique opportunity to shape the future of business,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.“At the Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit, we'll explore how CIOs can harness emerging technologies, strengthen security leadership, and cultivate the clarity and balance needed to lead effectively in a time of constant change. The opportunity for bold, forward-thinking leadership has never been greater.”

Topics to be explored at the 18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit are scheduled to include:



How to Lead Like a CEO

Harnessing Data, AI and Strategic Technologies to Drive Long-Term Business Performance

Security Innovation as a Strategic Differentiator Visionary Tech Leaders on Innovation and Inner Balance

In addition, the 18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit includes an exclusive session on Digitizing the Industrial Enterprise, featuring Todd Kackley, Vice President and CIO for Textron; and executive fireside chats on The Great VM Reset: Complete the Shift from Hybrid-by-design Cloud Foundation with Paul Squyres, Director for HPE Hybrid Cloud; and on Building the Trusted Foundation for Work AI by Anwesh Rijal, Head of Solution Engineering, Central of Glean.

Speakers are selected from each Summit's region so content reflects local dynamics and market-specific challenges. Here are some of the speakers for the 18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit:

Sumit Anand, Executive Vice President and CIO, Academy Sports + Outdoors

Chris Arciago, Strategic Account Executive, Kodem Security

Renee Arrington, President & Chief Operating Officer, Pearson Partners International

Mahesh Babu, CMO, Kodem Security

Donna Bauer, Vice President AI, Digital & Data, Rackspace Technology

Joshua Bauman, Head of Product Insights & Enablement, Apptio, an IBM Company

Kevin Christ, Chief Information & Digital Officer, Stream Realty Group

Mignona Cote, Senior Vice President & CISO, Infor

Kevin Dunn, Senior Vice President & CISO, Daybright Financial

William Floyd, Senior Vice President, Global Engineering Delivery Head, Coforge

Art Harvey, Chief Information Security Officer, Dovenmuehle

Brian Hileman, Solutions Architect, Cyberhaven

Blake Holman, Former CIO, BBG

Joan Holman, CIO, Barnes & Thornburg

Rusty Kennington, CIO, Denali Water Solutions

Cenee LaTulippe, Founder & CEO, 5280 PMO Services

Andy Laudato, Chief Operating Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe

Ravi Malick, Senior Vice President & Global CIO, Box

Rod Masney, Regional CTO, Rimini Street

Udit Mehta, CTO, Simpson Manufacturing Co.

Andre Mendes, Chief Information and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Tarrant County

Michael Minks, CIO, BayMark Health Services, Vice Chair, DFW SIM

Robert Pace, CISO, Innovation Homes

Kirti Patel, Vice President of IT, Lennar

Eric Poon, Chief Information and Technology Officer, Resolute Grid

Rick Rawlings, SVP & CIO, D.R. Horton

Anwash Rijal, Head of Solution Engineering – Central, Glean

Tom Sweet, CIO, Industrial Refrigeration Pros

Thejaswi Urs, Senior Vice President, Engineering, U.S. Bank

Neeraj Yadav, Americas Advisory Leader, Rackspace Technology

(Speaker list subject to change.)

The 18th Annual Dallas C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is scheduled to be held at the Stonebriar Country Club, 5050 Country Club Drive, Dallas, Texas.

Events are underway across North America, with Summits scheduled from Atlanta to Silicon Valley and several major cities in between. Each HMG Strategy C-Level Technology Leadership Summit is designed as an invitation for technology leaders to step into the next evolution of leadership, gaining insight, perspective, and peer connection as they navigate unprecedented change.

Hunter Muller is a trusted voice on the global IT landscape, spanning cybersecurity threats, geopolitical dynamics, and the leadership expectations placed on today's C-level technology executives. With 30+ years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 leaders through strategic planning and career advancement, Muller brings deep perspective to the challenges and opportunities ahead. He founded HMG Strategy in 2008 to champion innovative, bold, and forward-looking leadership across the technology community.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for CIO leadership, CISO leadership, and CEO leadership, empowering executives to reimagine the enterprise, drive career ascent, and shape the future of business technology. With a global network of more than 500,000 CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, CDOs, technology leaders, consultants, and C-Suite executives, HMG delivers unmatched opportunities to connect CIO peers, share insight, and accelerate professional development.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, a trusted leadership expert with over 30 years of experience guiding Fortune 2000 executives, HMG Strategy is built on its 7 Pillars of Trust & Inspire. Its unique business-to-business media model generates more than one million weekly digital impressions, delivering powerful visibility for executives and sponsor partners to strengthen their branding and expand their influence.

Through its CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Series, CIO events, publications, and Digital Resource Center, HMG Strategy provides world-class coverage of AI, cyber security, IT leadership, digital transformation, SASE, and consulting trends. The Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA) convenes elite leaders to solve today's toughest challenges, while HMG's Global Advisory Services deliver peer-driven research, insights, and intelligence to help executives lead with vision.

At HMG, we believe in Trust & Inspire leadership - helping executives inspire innovation, expand their network, and create legendary careers.

HMG Strategy: Iconic Leadership – Where Legends Are Built

Contact: Peggy Pedwano, Chief Operations Officer, HMG Strategy

203-221-2702 |...

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