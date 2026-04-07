HP Panchayati Raj Polls To Follow Constitution Amid Court Scrutiny: Govt

The principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, on Tuesday said that the Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh will be conducted strictly in accordance with constitutional provisions. He also said that there should be "no doubt" over the government's intent, even as the Himachal Pradesh High Court examines the contentious 5% discretionary quota in local body polls.

Government Ready to Comply with Court's Mandate

"It is absolutely clear, as the Chief Minister has already stated on the floor of the House, that we will move forward as per the Constitution. No one should have any doubt about that," Chauhan told ANI, reacting to the High Court proceedings.

Referring to the ongoing election process, he indicated that the state government is prepared to comply with the court's directions, including any decision on the 5% discretionary powers earlier granted to Deputy Commissioners. "The process is underway, preparations have been made, and the roster has been implemented. We are ready for elections as per the Supreme Court's mandate," he said.

Chauhan Accuses BJP of Spreading Misinformation

Chauhan also took a swipe at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of spreading misinformation and lacking unity. "The BJP in Himachal Pradesh is a divided party, grappling with internal leadership issues. Due to a lack of leadership, they present misleading narratives before the media," he alleged.

Rejecting allegations that the government is delaying elections, he asserted that the Congress dispensation is committed to holding polls and addressing any shortcomings in the process. "We want elections and are moving forward. The opposition should introspect instead of creating confusion among the people," he added.

Call for Political Cooperation

On broader political issues, Chauhan said the state government has consistently sought cooperation across party lines on key matters affecting Himachal Pradesh, stressing that issues of public interest should rise above political considerations.

High Court to Rule on Discretionary Quota

The High Court is currently seized of petitions challenging the discretionary quota in Panchayat elections, with its ruling expected to have significant implications for the poll process in the state. (ANI)

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