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Sterlingnext Introduces ISO 27001 Lead Auditor Certification Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SterlingNext has introduced an ISO 27001 Lead Auditor Certification Training program focused on information security auditing and management system evaluation.
The training is structured around the ISO 27001 standard and its role within an Information Security Management System. It outlines how audits are planned, conducted, and reviewed in organizational settings. The course also covers how audit findings are documented and followed up.
The program includes topics such as audit planning, evidence collection, control evaluation, and reporting practices. Participants are introduced to the roles and responsibilities of a lead auditor in both internal and external audit scenarios.
The course follows a step-based format, starting with an overview of ISO 27001 requirements and moving into audit execution. It also includes examples of audit situations, non-conformities, and reporting formats to provide context to the learning process.
No formal prerequisites are required for enrollment, although basic knowledge of information security or auditing may be useful. The training is intended for individuals working in IT, compliance, or audit-related roles, as well as those involved in information security management processes.
The program is delivered in different formats, including live online sessions and classroom-based training. The duration typically spans five days, covering both theoretical understanding and applied audit practices.
Upon completion, participants take an assessment based on audit concepts and ISO 27001 requirements. The certification reflects an understanding of audit processes and the ability to apply them in structured scenarios.
Roles associated with this area include internal auditor, lead auditor, and information security roles where audit and compliance activities are part of the function. The training aligns with common audit practices followed in organizations that implement ISO 27001 standards.
The training is structured around the ISO 27001 standard and its role within an Information Security Management System. It outlines how audits are planned, conducted, and reviewed in organizational settings. The course also covers how audit findings are documented and followed up.
The program includes topics such as audit planning, evidence collection, control evaluation, and reporting practices. Participants are introduced to the roles and responsibilities of a lead auditor in both internal and external audit scenarios.
The course follows a step-based format, starting with an overview of ISO 27001 requirements and moving into audit execution. It also includes examples of audit situations, non-conformities, and reporting formats to provide context to the learning process.
No formal prerequisites are required for enrollment, although basic knowledge of information security or auditing may be useful. The training is intended for individuals working in IT, compliance, or audit-related roles, as well as those involved in information security management processes.
The program is delivered in different formats, including live online sessions and classroom-based training. The duration typically spans five days, covering both theoretical understanding and applied audit practices.
Upon completion, participants take an assessment based on audit concepts and ISO 27001 requirements. The certification reflects an understanding of audit processes and the ability to apply them in structured scenarios.
Roles associated with this area include internal auditor, lead auditor, and information security roles where audit and compliance activities are part of the function. The training aligns with common audit practices followed in organizations that implement ISO 27001 standards.
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