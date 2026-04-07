Awqaf Minister Calls For Promoting Religious, Societal Awareness To Confront Regional Challenges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, April 7 (Petra) – Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, called for establishing a "moderate and wise" approach to religious discourse and enhancing societal awareness amid the region's current challenges.During his meeting Tuesday with imams and muezzins working in the First Irbid Awqaf Directorate, Khalayleh said preserving the nation's security and stability is a "collective" responsibility that requires a "conscious religious discourse that contributes to unity and serves, both religion and country far from extremism and fanaticism."He stated the public mustn't be swayed by hasty fatwas (edicts) or uncontrolled calls, which could drag societies into chaos."Dealing with major issues requires knowledge, wisdom, and an assessment of interests and consequences," he pointed out.Khalayleh cautioned against confusing personal convictions with evidence-based religious rule.He also called for adhering to the approved Friday sermon themes, while granting the preacher a degree of disciplined interpretation.He called for refraining from relaying rumors or unverified information from social media to mosques, which "misleads the public and constitutes a grave sin."On the administrative level, called for upholding the integrity of public service that is religious and national responsibility and fostering values??of employee loyalty and discipline.Urging a "serious" review of performance and steps to strengthen a work ethic, he warned against the dangers of leaking official documents or defaming institutions through social media, which constitutes a "breach of professional trust and damages reputation of institutions and the nation."