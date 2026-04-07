Finacity Upsizes IFRS Off-Balance Sheet Receivables Securitization For Vitro To USD 275 Million
About Vitro
Vitro manufactures, processes, distributes, and sells a range of glass products worldwide. It operates in three segments, Flat Glass, Glass Containers and Chemicals. The Flat Glass segment provides flat glass products for the construction and automotive industries in the original and replacement equipment markets. The Glass Containers segment offers glass containers to the cosmetic, fragrance, toiletry, pharmaceutical, and liquor markets, as well as provides engineering, equipment, and automation services for various sectors. The Chemicals segment provides inorganic chemical products for the glass, foundry, food, detergent, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, and de-icing industries, among others. Vitro was founded in 1909. For further information, please visit .
About Finacity, a White Oak Company
Finacity, a White Oak Company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume in excess of $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit .
For more information on this transaction, please contact:
FINACITY CORPORATION
Antonio Villa
Tel: +1-(203) 428-3510
Email: ...
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