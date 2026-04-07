Acuity Insights Named One Of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers For The Second Year In A Row

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Insights, the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education, has been named one of Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers for 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition. The award celebrates organizations across Canada that set the standard for workplace culture, employee wellness, and innovative human resources practices.

Acuity Insights has built a people-first, remote-first culture intentionally designed to help employees thrive both personally and professionally.

Employees benefit from:



Self-directed vacation

Company-wide two-week year-end shutdown $3,000 annual learning and development budget



These practices reflect Acuity Insights' commitment to sustainable work, professional development, and long-term career fulfillment. With a globally distributed team of more than 140 employees, the company prioritizes trust, flexibility, and meaningful connection through virtual rituals and collaborative co-working days.

Additional benefits include:



Equity ownership opportunities

Comprehensive health and wellness programs

Parental leave top-ups Retirement savings matching



“Being named one of Canada's Top Small and Medium Employers for the second year in a row is meaningful recognition for our team,” said Meegan Carlson, VP People & Administration at Acuity Insights.“Over the past year, we have continued to invest in how we support our team through flexibility, growth opportunities, and our people-first culture. We're proud of the progress and remain focused on building a workplace where our team can do their best work and grow with us.”

As competition for talent continues to grow, organizations are under increasing pressure to create workplaces that prioritize flexibility, well-being, and meaningful employee engagement. Acuity Insights believes that building a strong employee experience and culture requires intentional investment in people-first policies, environments, and continuous development opportunities that enable employees to thrive.

Acuity Insights' mission-driven solutions support hundreds of higher education programs worldwide, helping institutions admit and develop well-rounded students, widen access, and drive program success. Its flagship Casper situational judgment test (SJT), created by McMaster University researchers, has been completed by over 1 million applicants, making it one of the most widely used open-response SJTs in higher education globally.

Interested in joining our team at Acuity Insights? Discover current opportunities.

About Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers

Canada's Top Small & Medium Employers recognizes outstanding SMEs across Canada that excel in workplace culture, employee benefits, and HR innovation. To qualify, organizations must have fewer than 500 employees. Employers are evaluated on work atmosphere, benefits, vacation policies, training programs, employee communications, performance management, and community involvement.

About Acuity Insights

Acuity Insights is the leading provider of admissions assessment, program management, and analytics solutions for higher education. The company's solutions help higher education institutions deliver on their unique mission, considering the whole student, widening pathways into higher education, and ensuring both student and program success. Its Casper situational judgment test (SJT), created by researchers at McMaster University, has been taken by more than 1 million applicants since its inception. It is the most widely used open-response SJT in higher education and is backed by almost 20 years of efficacy research. Recognized as one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe & Mail for the past six consecutive years, Acuity's solutions are used by nearly 650 higher education programs worldwide.

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