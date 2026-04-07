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Explore Deep Dive Dubai This April with its ‘Bring a Friend’ Offer
(MENAFN- IPN) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 April 2026: Some experiences are made to be shared, and Deep Dive Dubai just made sharing a whole lot easier. Throughout April, guests can bring a friend along for free across all eligible experiences, with the opportunity to explore the world’s deepest pool together.
From snorkelling to scuba diving and the Sunken City Walk, Deep Dive Dubai offers unforgettable experiences for every level of exploration. Whether it is a first-time underwater adventure or the chance to go deeper, each experience offers something immersive, transportive and far removed from the world above.
An Underwater World Like No Other
Designed to resemble an abandoned city, Deep Dive Dubai is a setting unlike any other. From a submerged swing and motorbike to a café table beneath the surface, every detail adds to the feeling of stepping into another world.
Designed for all levels, Deep Dive Dubai at Nad Al Sheba offers three experiences for first timers to advanced divers, all included in the offer:
· Sunken City Walk: A guided, certification-free underwater experience that invites guests to step into a cinematic cityscape filled with surreal details. Set at a depth of four metres, the experience offers a 360-degree view of this mysterious and captivating world beneath the surface.
· Snorkelling: No certification needed. Guests can float across the surface and discover the wonders of the sunken city below, making it an easy and accessible way to experience Deep Dive Dubai for the first time.
· Scuba Diving: Deep Dive Dubai’s scuba diving experiences are designed for guests to begin or advance their underwater journey in a safe, controlled and comfortable
setting. Whether taking their first step below the surface, building confidence in the water or exploring new capabilities, guests can experience something truly extraordinary.
Bring a Friend for Free: How It Works
Guests can book any eligible experience and add a second participant at no additional cost, with both scheduled in the same time slot, experience and depth. Experience depth is based on certification level.
• Offer valid throughout April 2026
• Applicable across all Deep Dive Dubai experiences, excluding freediving and courses
• Both guests must book the same time slot, experience and depth • Experiences can be reserved at deepdivedubai.com.
There's nowhere else quite like it
Part adventure, part escape, Deep Dive Dubai offers an experience that stays with you long after you surface. With its striking details and immersive atmosphere, it is one of those rare experiences that feels both exhilarating and calming at once.
Beneath the surface, the pace shifts and the noise fades, inviting exploration at every level. This April, it’s even better shared.
From snorkelling to scuba diving and the Sunken City Walk, Deep Dive Dubai offers unforgettable experiences for every level of exploration. Whether it is a first-time underwater adventure or the chance to go deeper, each experience offers something immersive, transportive and far removed from the world above.
An Underwater World Like No Other
Designed to resemble an abandoned city, Deep Dive Dubai is a setting unlike any other. From a submerged swing and motorbike to a café table beneath the surface, every detail adds to the feeling of stepping into another world.
Designed for all levels, Deep Dive Dubai at Nad Al Sheba offers three experiences for first timers to advanced divers, all included in the offer:
· Sunken City Walk: A guided, certification-free underwater experience that invites guests to step into a cinematic cityscape filled with surreal details. Set at a depth of four metres, the experience offers a 360-degree view of this mysterious and captivating world beneath the surface.
· Snorkelling: No certification needed. Guests can float across the surface and discover the wonders of the sunken city below, making it an easy and accessible way to experience Deep Dive Dubai for the first time.
· Scuba Diving: Deep Dive Dubai’s scuba diving experiences are designed for guests to begin or advance their underwater journey in a safe, controlled and comfortable
setting. Whether taking their first step below the surface, building confidence in the water or exploring new capabilities, guests can experience something truly extraordinary.
Bring a Friend for Free: How It Works
Guests can book any eligible experience and add a second participant at no additional cost, with both scheduled in the same time slot, experience and depth. Experience depth is based on certification level.
• Offer valid throughout April 2026
• Applicable across all Deep Dive Dubai experiences, excluding freediving and courses
• Both guests must book the same time slot, experience and depth • Experiences can be reserved at deepdivedubai.com.
There's nowhere else quite like it
Part adventure, part escape, Deep Dive Dubai offers an experience that stays with you long after you surface. With its striking details and immersive atmosphere, it is one of those rare experiences that feels both exhilarating and calming at once.
Beneath the surface, the pace shifts and the noise fades, inviting exploration at every level. This April, it’s even better shared.
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