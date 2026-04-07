Union Of News Agencies Of Organization Of Islamic Cooperation Signs Agreement To Promote Digital Transformation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: The Union of News Agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UNA-OIC) and the Islamic Solidarity Fund signed on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, a grant agreement to establish websites for national news agencies in a number of the member states that are among the least developed countries (LDC).

The agreement reflects the two parties' shared commitment to establishing digital platforms for news agencies in ten of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's LDC, in accordance with the latest technological specifications, which would enhance digital access to the media content of these agencies, increase their reach, and raise the level of news exchange between member states.

Director-General of UNA-OIC, Muhammad bin Abd Rabbo Al Yami highlighted the Fund's important role in funding and financially supporting this project, affirming that the Union pays great attention on promoting the electronic transformation in member news agencies, and enabling them to keep pace with the major developments occurring in the media production industry, especially on the digital level.

In turn, Executive Director of the Islamic Solidarity Fund, Muhammad Suleiman Aba Al Khail, said that the agreement is the culmination of fruitful and effective cooperation between the Fund and the Union within the framework of common goals, noting the Fund's interest in assisting the media sector and its projects, given the pivotal role of this sector in promoting communication and understanding between Muslim people, and supporting the development and civilization programs of member states.