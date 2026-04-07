Russian Forces Strike Residential Area In Kherson: Three Dead, Five Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Around 10:50 a.m., the occupiers opened fire on a residential area. As a result of the strikes, a 72-year-old woman, a 71-year-old woman, and a 60-year-old man sustained fatal injuries,” Prokudin reported.

He added that an ambulance also transported three wounded people to the hospital, including a woman aged 71, a woman aged 57, and a 72-year-old man. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

Meanwhile, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the number of people wounded by Russian strikes on the Korabelnyi district of the city has increased to five.

A 60-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. He suffered a traumatic amputation of a toe, post-concussion syndrome, blast injury, and closed head injury.

Drone strikes minibus in Nikopol: Three dead, injury toll climbs to 16

An 81-year-old man who was hospitalized was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to the face, post-concussion syndrome, blast injury, and closed head injury.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops attacked Kherson with guided aerial bombs on April 7, resulting in injuries to a 14-year-old chi d.

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