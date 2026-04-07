Cong Govt's Exit In Himachal Certain, Says BJP Leader Tarun Chugh

MENAFN - IANS) Mandi, April 7 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, while addressing the party's state executive committee meeting here, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, saying its countdown has begun.

“The Congress government will be out within next 18 months and the BJP will form the next government with the support of the people,” he said.

Chugh said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's so-called“Thaka-Thak model” has completely failed in the state.“The promises made during elections have remained on paper, while on the ground the people are facing increasing hardships instead of relief.”

He alleged that in the past three-and-a-half years in power the government has derailed the state from the path of development.

“The three-and-a-half years of Congress rule have pushed Himachal back by 35 years,” he remarked, delivering a sharp political punch.

Highlighting the financial situation, Chugh said the state“is under severe economic stress, with the government continuously relying on loans to sustain its functioning. Development works have come to a standstill, schemes remain incomplete, and even the payment of salaries and pensions are under strain.”

He called upon BJP workers to strengthen the organisation at the booth level and take the failures of the government to every household.

“This is the time to gear up and collectively fight to remove this anti-people government,” he said.

Chugh further said every BJP worker would act as the voice of the people and expose the Congress government's“misleading propaganda, financial mismanagement and anti-people policies”.

In conclusion, he emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing rapidly, and BJP is committed to bringing Himachal on the same path of development and good governance.