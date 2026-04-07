Kazakhstan And Georgia Discuss Strengthening Strategic Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, and Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili, convened in Tbilisi to explore avenues for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The discussions centered on the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Georgian relations, which both parties characterized as pragmatic and multifaceted, with a shared commitment to fostering sustainable cooperation.

Kosherbayev emphasized that Kazakhstan considers Georgia a reliable political and economic partner in the South Caucasus, noting the long-standing historical ties of friendship and mutual support between the two nations. He also underscored Georgia's strategic significance as a pivotal link in the regional transport and logistics network bridging Europe and Asia.

According to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia reached $184.5 million in 2025, with Kazakhstan ranking as Georgia's 8th largest trading partner.