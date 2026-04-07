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Air New Zealand Cuts Flights, Raises Fares Amid Fuel Crisis
(MENAFN) Air New Zealand has announced additional flight schedule reductions and increased ticket prices due to soaring jet fuel costs, as stated by reports.
The changes affect certain services in May and June, impacting roughly 4% of flights and 1% of passengers in total.
Global jet fuel prices have surged to approximately $230 per barrel on the Platts benchmark, up from below $100 before the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The airline noted that its domestic network has seen only minor adjustments to ensure continued connectivity across specific regions.
Customers whose revised flights do not meet their travel needs are being offered refunds or travel credits.
The changes affect certain services in May and June, impacting roughly 4% of flights and 1% of passengers in total.
Global jet fuel prices have surged to approximately $230 per barrel on the Platts benchmark, up from below $100 before the start of the US-Israel-Iran conflict.
The airline noted that its domestic network has seen only minor adjustments to ensure continued connectivity across specific regions.
Customers whose revised flights do not meet their travel needs are being offered refunds or travel credits.
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